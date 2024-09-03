(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consul General Zhang Jianmin (Chinese Consulate, San Francisco, second from the left), Professor Gu Chunfang (Peking University, second from the right), Dr. Fan Zhang (Asian Art Museum, first from the left), and Chen Ye (Yilin Press, first from the right)

Professor Gu Chunfang from Peking University

Attendees during the networking session

Chinese Art and Archaeology Lovers Unite to Honor Pioneer Researcher Fan Jinshi's 60 Years of Mogao Caves Preservation in New Memoir Release

- Executive Editor of Long River Press, Chris RobynSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Daughter of Dunhuang ," The English-language edition of the bestselling Chinese book "My Heart Belongs to Dunhuang" was officially launched at the San Francisco State University Library. The event was co-hosted by Sinomedia Group of San Francisco and Yilin Press of Nanjing, China, and featured a notable lineup of speakers and guests, including Chinese Consul General in San Francisco, Mr. Zhang Jianmin; Professor Gu Chunfang of Peking University (co-author of the book), Sinomedia President Luo Xianyong, Yilin Press Deputy Editor-in-Chief Chen Ye, and Long River Press Executive Editor Chris Robyn, the publishers of the English version. Notably, Fan Jinshi herself, the central figure of the book, joined via video message from China.Consul Zhang celebrated the English edition's release by speaking highly of the value of the Mogao Grottoes' conservation efforts and Fan Jinshi's dedication and contribution, saying,“It is thanks to the hardworking efforts and unwavering commitment of people like Fan Jinshi and others that China has [come] this far, be it in the field of the protection of a cultural heritage site or in many other areas in science and technology.” He also highlighted the significance the Mogao Grottoes have in promoting cultural exchange. He stated:“Today, we are not just doing our best in protecting these cultural treasures; we are also engaging in open international collaborations with our international partners. [The] success of Dunhuang today is also, to some extent, attributed to the ongoing international collaboration, and since we are having this event in the US, I would like to recognize the work of the Getty Conservation Institute and Getty Foundation [having cooperation] with Australia, Japan, and European countries.[We hope] the Global Civilization Initiative will see more dialogue and exchanges between different civilizations. We believe that the more exchanges and dialogue we have, the more inclusive and open we are, then we will see a much better world. We can settle the conflicts or clashes of civilizations. We will be able to see more mutual learning, coexistence, and a more vibrant global civilization.I hope those who have not read the book, those who don't know how to speak Chinese, will be able to understand what Dunhuang is all about, what Fan Jinshi is about, what Chinese culture is about, and what the Chinese people are about.”In her video message , Fan Jinshi shared her experiences from over sixty years in Dunhuang. She reminded us of the geographical significance of Dunhuang by stating,“The Mogao Grottoes at Dunhuang are located in northwest China. Dunhuang is the gateway to the Silk Road, lying on the major East-West trade routes. The grottoes epitomize the fusion of ancient Eastern and Western civilizations, with a history of more than 1,600 years.” She then mentioned the sheer complexity of preserving the Mogao Caves and the collective effort that comes from all over the world by stating,“I have witnessed experts in cultural relics protection from the USA, the UK, Australia, Japan, and other countries, together with the team of the Dunhuang Academy, conducting analyses of cultural relics disease, doing research and experiments on restoration, making concerted efforts to scientifically protect the Mogao Grottoes. I feel obligated to tell the world about the spirit of the Mogao Pioneers, to leave it to future generations, and to preserve the history of Dunhuang.” She then closed her speech by humbly saying,“I hope that after reading this book, you will fall in love with Chinese culture, the Mogao Grottoes, and the Mogao Pioneers. Thank you!”The appearance of Professor Gu Chunfang, co-author of the book, was the highlight of the event. She described writing the book as a deeply rewarding journey, bringing her closer to Fan Jinshi and the unique cultural heritage of the Mogao Caves. Professor Gu stated,“Through Fan Jinshi's story, I hope to inspire others, and convey that true happiness in life comes from discovering one's true self and the inner strength that drives all your beliefs, passions, and actions. It is this strength that allows Professor Fan to face obstacles, the passing time, and life and death with serenity. Everything else may pass, but true happiness lies in becoming one's true self, guided by the call of one's own heart,” emphasizing the vivid portrayal of Fan Jinshi's journey.The Chinese edition of the book was published in 2019. The translation to English and preparation of the English edition took four years in total. Author Gu Chunfang was asked about the writing process and the difficulties involved:“The difficulty of this book comes from me, a scholar engaged in the study of Chinese aesthetics and art. I had never been involved in the research of Dunhuang studies before. Fan Jinshi is a professional; I had to research more about Dunhuang before I could actually start a conversation with someone at her level of expertise. If I didn't understand Dunhuang, I wouldn't have been able to write this book. Therefore, I had to do more research before interacting. I wanted to understand and walk where the pioneers once walked. I had to completely immerse myself in Dunhuang. Even though it was a challenging experience, I was surprised and learned a lot from this process. After delving deep into the process of researching and writing the book, I became more and more interested in Dunhuang. The biggest surprise for me is that I gained a mentor and a best friend. 