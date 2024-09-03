Peraton's New Everyday Extraordinary Podcast: Going Behind The Scenes Of A National Security Company

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meet with Ritu Chadha, Ph.D., moderator for the AI panel at the #BillingtonSummit in Washington, D.C. on 9/4

The series gives listeners an in-depth look into how Peraton's employees are solving some of our nation's toughest challenges-from stopping threats that could cripple our nation to keeping NASA connected through the farthest reaches of space, to tracking the next pandemic. The conversations dive into a day in the life for Peraton employees, work that is critical to our nation, and in which each person plays a critical role, no matter how small.

Each episode will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor and will also be accessible via . New

podcasts will be released every other Tuesday, starting September 3.

Designed to showcase the vast and broad work of Peraton,"Everyday Extraordinary" will feature eight dynamic conversations with leading experts:

Sept. 3 – Artificial Intelligence on theFrontlines with Ritu Chadha, Ph.D.Sept. 17 –CyberHER Connections to Real World Issues with Jeff Berlet and Cleo BrownOct. 1 – Helping NASA Connect with LeslieCunkelman and Sonny GirouxOct. 15 – The Gatekeepers: Ensuring Integrity in the Federal Workforce with NatalieNencioniOct. 29 – Modernized Military Database with TonyPatilloNov. 12 – The Battle of Influence with ShawnChenowethNov. 26 – Storing and Securing Data for America's Critical Agencies with Rob DaviesDec. 10 – A Matter of Life and Death with Sergei Li

"We are excited to introduce 'Everyday Extraordinary' as an opportunity to tell the detailed story of what it takes for our talented team at Peraton to do the can't be done," said Matt McQueen, Peraton's chief communications and engagement officer. "Our goal with this podcast is to create a platform where listeners of all backgrounds can understand how Peraton, as an industry partner, enables the government to deliver on its promises to citizens."

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe, rate, share, and review "Everyday Extraordinary" to help spread the word and join the conversation. For more information about the company and its work, visit .

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers.

