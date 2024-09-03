Japan, Norway Sign Mou On Defense Equipment Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Japanese Defense Minoru Kihara and his Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Gram on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defense equipment and cooperation, Japan's Defense said.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Kihara and Gram agreed to work more closely together towards further deepening Japan-Norway defense cooperation and exchanges, the ministry said in a press release. The two ministers also shared the view to further strengthen cooperation against unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Kihara welcomed the signing of the MoU and the deployment of Norwegian Navy frigate to the Indo-Pacific region for the first time next year as a part of the UK Carrier Strike Group. On his part, Gram expressed the importance Norway attaches to the Indo-Pacific region and his pleasure at the progress made in defense cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Norway, the ministry said.

The two ministers exchanged views on the regional security situation and the defense policies, with Kihara expressing strong concerns over China's intensifying military activities around Japan, and in particular towards the recent intrusion of Japanese territorial airspace. Gram explained the new long-term defense policy announced this year and Norway's support for Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

In addition, both exchanged views on defense equipment and technology cooperation, space-related cooperation, support to Ukraine, and cooperation through the Nordic countries and NATO. (end)

