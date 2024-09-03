Brazil’S GDP Surges 3.3% In Second Quarter

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.3% in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2023 and 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024, statistics agency IBGE said.

Compared to the same period last year, there was a 3.5% growth in the services sector, a 3.9% increase in industry, but a 2.9% decline in agriculture. Compared to the first three months of this year, the services sector grew 1%, 1.8%, and fell by 2.3%. In current values, the totaled BRL 2.9 trillion [USD 516.6 billion] in the second quarter.

“With the decline in agriculture's leading role, industry stood out this quarter, particularly in electricity and gas, water supply, sewage, waste management activities, and construction,” said Rebeca Palis, IBGE's National Accounts Coordinator.

Factors contributing to the strong performance of the Brazilian economy include labor market conditions, lower interest rates, availability of credit, investments (with growth in capital good imports and production), and the performance of the construction and software development sectors. In agriculture, adverse weather conditions affected the production of soybeans and corn, despite good results in livestock and crops such as coffee and cotton.

The GDP for the four-quarter leading to March 2024 grew 2.5% compared to the same period in 2023. There were increases in industry (2.6%) and services (2.6%), with stability in agriculture.

