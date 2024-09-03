(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Haikou, China – To further advance the development of digital therapy, establish a nationally leading innovation hub for digital health, and accelerate the of a higher-level international island, the 2024 Digital Therapy was grandly opened in Haikou, Hainan on August 30, 2024. The event was initiated by the Haikou Municipal People's and hosted by Chongqing Vcbeat Co., Ltd., Beijing Egg Yellow Co., Ltd., and Hainan Egg Yellow Technology Co., Ltd.

With the core theme of“Digital Gravitation”, this conference aims to gather the new trend of innovative technologies and ecological cooperation in digital health from a global perspective. As an international conference integrating the latest trends of global digital therapy, policy interpretation, academic exchanges, industrial collaboration, and innovation display, many guests including domestic and foreign academicians, experts, industry departments, innovative enterprises, members of the Hainan Provincial Digital Therapy Industry Working Group, and representatives of medical institutions attended the conference to discuss, build, and share the trends and cooperation opportunities in the fields of global digital therapy and digital health.







Xie Jing, Vice Governor of Hainan Provincial People's Government

Xie Jing, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, said in his speech that Hainan Province actively promotes the integrated development of health and wellness and the health industry, regards the health industry as a key development industry of the free trade port, and attaches great importance to the development of the digital health industry. Hainan Province hopes to work with all parties to accelerate the development of the digital therapy industry, explore new paradigms of health and wellness, accelerate the construction of the smart health system of the free trade port, and jointly make positive contributions to building a human health community.







Zhang Guangpeng, Deputy Director of Hainan Provincial Health Commission

Zhang Guangpeng, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, reported on the achievements and progress of digital therapy in Hainan Province, and made a phased summary of the exploration results of digital therapy in Hainan Province in the past few years. So far, the development of digital therapy industry in Hainan Province has achieved phased results: for example, 20 digital therapy clinical trial centers have been established and announced, and the“digital therapy pilot for cognitive rehabilitation of the elderly” has been promoted to be included in the 2023 practical matters for the people, and the“digital therapy intervention for children with autism spectrum disorders aged 0-6” has been included in the 2024 provincial people's livelihood projects, and the implementation of digital therapy intervention for diabetes has been promoted. The application and review of digital therapy diagnosis and treatment centers have been carried out to accelerate the application of digital therapy products.







Zhang Yuhui, Deputy Director of Hainan Provincial Health Commission

Zhang Yuhui, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, introduced the policy of the“Three-Year Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of Hainan's Digital Health System and Digital Health Economy (2024-2026)”. Based on the advantageous policies that have helped the development of digital health in the past, Hainan Province will further strengthen the traction of innovative scenarios and the support of the policy system, comprehensively promote the coordinated high-quality development of the digital health service system and digital health economy of Hainan Free Trade Port, build a national leading digital health innovation highland, and accelerate the construction of a higher level of international health island with new quality productivity.

Entering a new stage of digital health development, thanks to the confidence brought by the accumulation of Hainan's digital health industry. At the meeting, the signing of strategic cooperation agreements for digital health companies to land in Hainan, the release of the China Digital Medical Regional Practice Case Exchange Plan, the release of the digital health industry public service platform, the“Global Digital Health New Quality Productivity Innovation Case Release and Award Ceremony”, and the“Hainan-Global Digital Therapy Innovation Island New Scene Achievement Exhibition”,“Digital Health Innovation Technology Product Debut Exhibition” and other activities and ceremonies were successfully held, all of which showed that Hainan, the global digital therapy innovation island, is promoting the high-quality development of the digital health industry through industrial agglomeration.













In addition, at the 2024 Digital Therapy Conference, Zhang Zhiyuan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Jia Weiping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Jiang Tianjiao, president of Eggshell Research Institute, Andy Molnar, CEO of DTA, and well-known experts and scholars, investors, executives of multinational pharmaceutical and medical equipment/domestic leading medical companies, CEOs of listed companies, and executives of innovative companies from Sanofi, Takeda China, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and Huawei Strategic Research Institute joined the event to discuss the implementation scenarios and further develop the potential market.

As Hainan further promotes the development of digital therapy and even the digital health industry, and further shares innovative achievements and practical experience, Hainan is expected to become a digital medical policy release center, consensus building center, cognitive leadership center, and resource aggregation center, and will further develop into a bridgehead for innovation and leadership in the digital health economy.