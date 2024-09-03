Knife attack at school in Czech results in injury of 2 children

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Czech police reported a troubling incident at a primary school in the western city of Domazlice, where a knife attack by a student resulted in injuries to two children. According to the police, the assailant, a female pupil, was apprehended within a few minutes of the attack. Thankfully, the lives of the injured children are not in danger. The authorities have confirmed that both children who were hurt are receiving medical treatment, and another child who was left in shock is also being attended to.



The school administration responded swiftly to the incident, announcing via that it had canceled classes for older students due to the "extraordinary event," while younger children remained at the school. The decision reflects the seriousness of the situation and the school's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students.



The attack occurred on what was only the second day of the new school year, adding to the sense of disruption and concern among the community. The swift action taken by the police and the school demonstrates a concerted effort to manage the aftermath of the incident and to support those affected.



Domazlice, located near the Czech Republic’s western border with Germany, is now grappling with the repercussions of this unsettling event. The prompt response from authorities and the school underscores the seriousness with which such incidents are treated, aiming to provide a safe environment for all students while addressing the immediate needs of those involved.

