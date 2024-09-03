Fatality rate in Yemen’s floods climbs to 95

(MENAFN) The death toll from the severe rains and flooding in Yemen's northwestern province of Hodeidah has risen to 95, with an additional 34 individuals reported injured, according to a Houthi-run TV channel. The heavy rains and subsequent floods have led to the collapse or destruction of numerous houses across the province. The television station, citing a statement from a Houthi emergency committee, reported the widespread devastation but did not provide a specific count of the destroyed homes.



Two weeks prior, local health authorities in Hodeidah had reported that at least 45 people had been killed, and more than 12,000 houses had been damaged by the severe weather. In the neighboring province of Al-Mahwit, the situation remains dire as the search continues for 20 missing persons in the Malhan district. This area has been hit hard by rains, floods, and landslides, which have resulted in at least 30 deaths, swept away numerous homes, and disrupted road access to the district.



The World Health Organization has expressed concerns about the potential spread of diseases due to contaminated water and inadequate sanitation during the rainy season. Yemen, already grappling with a protracted civil war since late 2014, faces heightened challenges as the Houthi group has taken control of several northern provinces, displacing the internationally recognized Yemeni government from the capital, Sanaa.

