HYPERGUEST AND TOURPLAN ANNOUNCE NEW CONNECTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The integration with HyperGuest not only simplifies and enhances the user experience, but also enables our clients to provide a faster service to their agents” - Craig Gray, Tourplan CEOCHRISTCHURCH , NEW ZEALAND, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HyperGuest, a leading global B2B hotel distribution marketplace and Tourplan, the world's leading software solution for tour operators and destination management companies, have announced the release of a new connection between their systems.



The connection enables Tourplan's clients to seamlessly search and hotels, as well as gain access to real-time rates and availabilities.



Tourplan clients can now access and leverage HyperGuest's network of top providers in the hospitality technology sector and B2B distribution channels, meaning clients can better streamline operations and pursue more growth opportunities.



Tourplan CEO, Craig Gray, said he is delighted to collaborate with HyperGuest to provide Tourplan clients with this new, competitive advantage.“The integration with HyperGuest not only simplifies and enhances the user experience, but also enables our clients to provide a faster service to their agents for both quotations and confirmed bookings,” said Gray.



“The integration with HyperGuest also continues our ongoing commitment to technology innovation and expanding our suite of real-time supplier connections for our clients,” added Gray.



Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Marc Armengol, VP Business Development at HyperGuest, remarked, "The alignment with Tourplan marks a crucial step forward for HyperGuest. This collaboration not only enriches Tourplan's offerings but also broadens HyperGuest global footprint, aligning seamlessly with our vision to revolutionize B2B hotel distribution."



The Tourplan integration with HyperGuest is available now to clients globally.







