Jinshanling: Craftsmanship Restoration Preserves The Great Wall

CHENGDE, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - Recently, Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, has used drones to materials for the first time during the protection and restoration of the Jinshanling Great Wall, which has improved construction efficiency and reduced the ecological impact on the surrounding environment. This enables the 600-year-old ancient Great Wall to continue to exude new vitality in protection and inheritance.







The Jinshanling Great Wall

At the middle section of the Jinshanling Great Wall, workers used drones to transport construction materials such as blue bricks and lime, preparing for the risk removal and reinforcement of Gaojian Tower and Xiyu Tower. According to reports, due to the precipitous terrain with steep slopes and narrow paths of the Great Wall, construction materials were traditionally transported by humans and mules, which took more than 40 minutes for a round trip. However, using drones for transportation, with a capacity of nearly 75 to 150 pounds per trip and a round trip every 3 minutes, it only takes about a dozen minutes to complete the mule transport volume once time.







The Jinshanling Great Wall is shrouded in mist

Workers stated that in the restoration work of the Jinshanling Great Wall, they adhered to the principle of 'minimal intervention and restoration to its original state', retaining old bricks that can still be used and replacing weathered face bricks with them. Additionally, they installed drainage systems to reduce the erosion of rainwater on the walls.

It is reported that this is the first time in China that drones have been used to participate in the protection of the Great Wall, which is not only fast and economical but also environmentally friendly. This drone technology will be better applied in the future protection and restoration of the Great Wall.

Jinshanling Great Wall is renowned for its unique landscape and exquisite architectural art, earning the reputation of 'Jinshanling Be There, The Rest of Great Wall Nowhere'. The 10.5-kilometer Jinshanling Great Wall encompasses virtually all architectural forms of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall, making it the essence of the Great Wall and the best-preserved section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall. Today, despite the ravages of time, it remains magnificent and breathtaking.

