China Eyes Investment In Azerbaijan's Green Energy

Akbar Novruz
Chinese companies have expressed their significant interest in
engaging with Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector , driven by the
country's untapped potential in green energy. Einar Tangen, a
senior researcher at the China Globalisation Centre, highlighted
that the collaboration could encompass various areas, including the
development of green energy corridors, energy storage systems, and
the production and export of green hydrogen and ammonia.
Plans and initiatives: Reflection on both countries'
strategic agendas
As for the renewable energy projects, notable agreements include
the planned construction of solar power plants with capacities of
60 MW and 100 MW, in collaboration with Chinese partners. These
projects reflect China's strategic interest in Azerbaijan's
renewable energy landscape. Which has been on both the countries'
strategic agendas for the last couple of years. The economic
dimension is a central focus in Azerbaijan-China relations. China's
foreign policy is predominantly aimed at securing economic
interests globally, and the "Belt and Road" initiative, launched in
2013, demonstrates this strategy. Azerbaijan's strategic importance
to this initiative was underscored by the opening of the
"Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" railway in October 2017, which China highly
praised for supporting the "Belt and Road" project. Furthermore,
during President Ilham Aliyev's 2015 visit to China, a Memorandum
of Understanding was signed to jointly promote the creation of the
"Silk Road Economic Belt," outlining directions for enhancing
economic and trade relations. Thus, these projects are not only
crucial for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon
emissions, it also give a great chance for green energy corridors
and interconnectors as part of the broader strategy to integrate
Azerbaijan's renewable resources with regional and global
markets.
The production and transportation of green hydrogen and ammonia
are key areas of focus. These technologies align with global trends
toward cleaner fuels and may position Azerbaijan as a significant
player in the green energy market. The development of energy
storage solutions is vital for managing the intermittency of
renewable energy sources. Investments in this area will support the
stability and reliability of Azerbaijan's energy supply.
Global renewable energy growth overstated by China's
dominance
Excluding China's remarkable achievements, the actual growth in
renewable energy capacity is far less impressive. This difference
highlights a critical issue: the need for accelerated investment in
low-carbon energy sources across regions outside China,
particularly in Africa and Asia, which are lagging. The myth of
exponential growth can be dangerously misleading, fostering
complacency and impeding the urgent efforts required to decarbonize
our energy systems globally. However, the impressive global growth
figures for renewable energy are largely due to China's
contributions. In 2023, China alone was responsible for a
remarkable 63 percent of the world's new renewable energy capacity,
adding 298 gigawatts out of a total of 473 gigawatts. More
strikingly, China accounted for 96 percent of the year-on-year
increase in global renewable capacity. Without China's substantial
additions, the net global increase in renewable capacity for 2023
would have been just seven gigawatts more than in 2022. While the
growth figures appear dramatic, they are far from "exponential"
when China's influence is excluded. Take into consideration that
rapid and widespread decarbonisation of electricity generation is
one of humanity's most urgent tasks, especially since electrifying
transportation, buildings, and industry is central to global
warming mitigation strategies.
Azerbaijan's diverse natural resources essential to
strengthening evolving partnerships
Although Azerbaijan is a major player in the global oil and gas
industry, ranking 20th in the world for proven oil reserves, one of
the key pillars of its green development strategy is the rapid
expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. It is rich in
hydrocarbon resources, which have historically been a significant
aspect of its economic relations with China. As Azerbaijan shifts
towards renewable energy, these resources remain essential in the
processes. Its hydrocarbon resources are still pivotal in the
transition to renewable energy, providing a stable energy base
during the shift. And when we add Azerbaijan's location and
infrastructure, including the Caspian Sea and major transport corridors , are vital
for the regional distribution of energy resources.
As interest and investment from Chinese companies grow in
Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, it will definitely signal a
promising shift towards a more sustainable and diversified energy
portfolio. With COP29 on the horizon, Azerbaijan's role in the
global green energy market is set to gain status, potentially
unlocking further economic and strategic benefits.
