Afghanistan National Futsal Team To Face Kuwait

After securing a victory against Guatemala in their second match of the Continental Cup Championship, the national futsal team will face Kuwait today.

The match is scheduled to take place in Thailand on Tuesday, September 3rd.

These competitions are being hosted in Bangkok, Thailand.

The national team's match against Kuwait is set to kick off at 2:00 PM today, Tuesday.

The national futsal team heads into their second match against Kuwait following their recent victory over Guatemala.

The Continental Futsal Championships, hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, have been ongoing for several days, aimed at preparing teams for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Looking ahead, the teams participating in Bangkok are gearing up for the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

