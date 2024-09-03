(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, President Daniel Noboa led the leadership change at Ecuador's Casa Militar, appointing General Milton Rodríguez as the new chief.



This transition reflects Ecuador's ongoing battle against organized crime and rising violence. The country faces unprecedented security challenges during this critical time.



Ecuador has transformed from one of South America's safest countries to its most violent in under a decade. The rate has soared to 47.25 deaths per 100,000 residents, eight times higher than in 2016.



Drug trafficking and organized crime have largely caused this alarming increase in violence. Consequently, President Noboa has adopted a tough stance to address this crisis.



In January 2024, Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" against 22 criminal groups. He labeled these groups as terrorist organizations, allowing full military mobilization against them.







This move has gained significant public support. However, it has also raised concerns about potential human rights violations.



The government's "Plan Phoenix" strategy includes creating a new intelligence unit and strengthening security at ports and airports.



Additionally, Noboa has proposed building two mega-prisons modeled after El Salvador's maximum-security facilities.



Yet, the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain. Experts warn that criminal gangs may be adapting rather than disappearing.

Leadership Transition in Ecuador's Military Command

The militarization of public security also raises concerns about potential abuses. Moreover, the long-term sustainability of this approach is questionable.



Ecuador's security crisis has complex root causes. These include its strategic location for drug trafficking and fragmentation of criminal gangs.



Weakened judicial institutions and limited economic opportunities for youth also contribute to the problem. Addressing these issues requires robust law enforcement and significant institutional reforms.



International cooperation will also play a crucial role in tackling these challenges. General Rodríguez now faces the daunting task of implementing Noboa's security policies.



He must navigate Ecuador's complex landscape of organized crime. The success of these efforts will significantly impact Ecuador's domestic security.



Furthermore, these actions will influence regional stability and the global fight against drug trafficking. The world watches as Ecuador strives to overcome its security crisis.

