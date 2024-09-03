AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size Is Expected To Reach $24.5 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "AC-DC Power Adapter Market ," The ac-dc power supply adapter market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $24.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.



An AC-DC power supply adapter, also known as a power adapter or charger, is a device that converts alternating current (AC) power from a wall outlet into direct current (DC) power suitable for powering electronic devices. It is a critical component used in various applications where a stable and reliable power source is required.



The primary function of an AC-DC power supply adapter is to convert the high-voltage AC power from the mains into a lower voltage and regulated DC output. This allows the adapter to provide a consistent power supply to electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other portable devices. The adapter ensures that the device receives the appropriate voltage and current levels it needs to operate safely and efficiently.



AC-DC power supply adapters find applications in a wide range of industries and settings such as consumer electronics, providing power for devices like televisions, audio systems, and home appliances. In addition, AC-DC power supply adapters are crucial in the field of information technology, powering computer systems, servers, and networking equipment. AC-DC power supply adapters are also essential in the medical industry, where they are used in various medical devices, such as patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, and life support systems. Overall, these adapters play a vital role in powering and enabling the functionality of numerous electronic devices across different sectors.



The AC-DC power supply adapter market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to surge in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors, increase in advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors, and technologically advanced AC-DC power supply as an alternative to a conventional electric load. Additionally, during the forecast period, the AC-DC Power supply adapter market is anticipated to benefit from the advent of digital transformation and automation for AC-DC power supply adapters. On the contrary, surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations is the prime restraint for AC-DC power supply adapter market growth during the forecast period.



The AC-DC power supply adapter industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the AC-DC power supply adapter market size is bifurcated into AC-DC wall power adapter, and AC-DC external plug-in power adapter. On the basis of application, the AC-DC power supply adapter market share is segregated into home appliances, computer and laptop, mobile phones and wearable, electronics, automotive, lighting solutions and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the AC-DC power supply adapter market demand is divided into consumer electronics, telecommunications, food and beverages, medical and healthcare, military and aerospace, and industrial. On the basis of sales channel, the market is divided into direct sales and indirect sales.



Region-wise, the AC-DC Power supply adapter market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, rest of Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

. AC-DC power supply adapters are highly reliable and durable, and they can withstand millions of fluctuations without failing. This makes them an ideal choice for applications where reliability is critical.

. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for AC-DC power supply adapter, driven by the increasing demand for home aplliances and consumer electronics in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

. The AC-DC power supply adapter market is highly competitive, with several major players operating globally. To remain competitive, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks.

. With the proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a growing demand for AC-DC power supply adapters compatible with these connected systems. This includes adapters with USB Power Delivery (PD) capabilities and compatibility with wireless charging technologies increases the AC-DC power supply adapter market demand.



The key players profiled in the report include Ametek Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., ETA-USA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD., Keysight Technologies, KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORP, Rohde & Schwarz, and TEKTRONIX, INC.. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, product development, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the AC-DC power supply adapter Market.



