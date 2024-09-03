AP Dhillon Net Worth 2024: Know Canadian Rapper-Singer Fees, Girlfriend And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjabi AP Dhillon's success has come with a price, as he faces life-threatening dangers similar to those faced by Sidhu Moosewala. Despite this, Dhillon continues to thrive, with a net worth estimated at USD10 million, fueled by his sales, streaming numbers, and brand endorsements.

AP Dhillon, the popular Punjabi singer, has recently been thrust into the limelight due to life-threatening dangers similar to those faced by Sidhu Moosewala.

Dhillon has collaborated extensively with a committed group of musicians since the beginning of his career, which has helped him create a unique sound that has won him admirers all over the world. His increasing notoriety has been further enhanced by his appearances at important international music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza India.

AP Dhillon's early life, education

AP Dhillon, whose true name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was born in Mullianwal, Gurdaspur district, Punjab, to a Sikh family. After graduating with a degree in civil engineering from an Amristar institution, he went on to obtain a certificate in business administration and management from Canada.

AP debuted in 2019 with the single "Fake" featuring Shinda Kahlon under Run-Up Records, their own independent label. But Brown Munde (2020), a chart-topping single that is still a fan favourite today, is what brought him to prominence.

His musical journey

Dhillon's ascent in the music industry is distinguished by his distinct sound and long-lasting collaborations. He has carved out a place for himself in the Punjabi music industry with a close-knit crew, setting himself apart with creative and cooperative work. His standing as a prominent player in the business has been further solidified by his attendance at esteemed events.

AP Dhillon's spectacular performances at internationally renowned events like Coachella and Lollapalooza have been the driving force behind his widespread fame. He has been able to display his talent to a wide range of people on these venues by fusing contemporary musical components with traditional Punjabi rhythms.



AP Dhillon's net worth

The projected net worth of Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon as of 2024 is $10 million, or around Rs 83 crore in Indian rupees. AP Dhillon is predicted to make USD 48,132 (INR 40 lakh) every month, or about USD 12,033 (INR 10 lakh) per song. His strong music sales and streaming stats account for a large amount of his riches. Dhillon makes a good living from his millions of weekly listeners on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Additionally, brand endorsements greatly improve his financial situation and his net worth.

AP Dhillon's car collection

In addition to his successful in career, the singer has several luxury cars. His collection includes a Mercedes-Benz valued at approximately Rs 3.30 crore and a BMW worth around Rs 2.60 crore.



He usually gets spotted driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, which is valued at about Rs 72 lakh.