عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
COBRA To NSG: Meet India's Top 7 Special Forces

COBRA To NSG: Meet India's Top 7 Special Forces


9/2/2024 3:27:16 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Whether it's a war with an enemy country or an internal security matter, when the situation is critical, special forces commandos are called in. Let's know about the top 7 special forces of India, whose names make the enemies tremble.

MENAFN02092024007385015968ID1108627836


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search