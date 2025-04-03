Ukraine To Receive Additional F-16 Fighter Jets - General Cavoli

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Additional F-16 fighter jets are set to be deployed in Ukraine as Ukrainian pilots continue their training.

This was stated by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, during the US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Ukrinform reports.

"There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in there [Ukraine],” he said, explaining that he could provide exact figures during a closed meeting.

Cavoli also noted that Ukraine already has a certain number of F-16 fighter jets in operation. These aircraft are used by the Ukrainian military -“they fly every day”. According to him, the F-16s have defeated a large number of Russian cruise missile threats and delivered a lot of offensive attacks as well, specifically bombing attacks.

“None of the F-16s has been from the US though. They've mainly been from northern European countries: Netherlands, Denmark,” he specified.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Air Force published an interview with an F-16 fighter pilot who said that more than 80% of the missiles fired hit the target.