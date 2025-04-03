J&K Govt Enhances Pensions Under NSAP, ISSS

As per an order, the beneficiaries aged below 60 years will now get Rs 1250 per month, while those between age 60-79 will get Rs 1500 per month and those above 80 years of age will get Rs 2000 per month.

“The pension shall be disbursed only to the approved beneficiaries as per the scheme guidelines issued by Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India for NSAP and rules issued by Government of J&K vide G.O No. 156-JK(SWD) of 2022 Dated 08-09-2022,” the order reads.

It added that a pensioner will enter the next age group from the month in which the beneficiary attains the required age. However, the enhanced pension payout shall be applicable or reckoned from the succeeding month after the beneficiary enters the next age bracket (i.e.60-79 years or 80 years & above), as the case may be.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now