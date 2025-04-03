Pulwama Leads India's Tulip Revolution

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Pulwama- In a major breakthrough for India's floriculture sector, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, has successfully expanded indigenous tulip bulb production at its Bonera Field Station in Pulwama. The initiative, which began in 2022 with just 10,000 bulbs, has now surpassed one lakh bulbs within two years, marking a significant step toward reducing India's reliance on tulip bulb imports.
The experimental tulip garden at Bonera, developed under CSIR's Floriculture Mission, was recently opened to the public, attracting thousands of visitors from across the Kashmir Valley. With eight tulip varieties under research, the project aims to develop agro-technological protocols, assess morphological traits, and enhance resistance to environmental stresses.
Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, emphasized the economic and strategic importance of the initiative, stating that domestic tulip production will create new opportunities for farmers and strengthen India's self-sufficiency in high-value floriculture.
The initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Prime Minister's call for self-reliance, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a future hub for tulip cultivation and bulb production.
