Pulwama Leads India's Tulip Revolution

The experimental tulip garden at Bonera, developed under CSIR's Floriculture Mission, was recently opened to the public, attracting thousands of visitors from across the Kashmir Valley. With eight tulip varieties under research, the project aims to develop agro-technological protocols, assess morphological traits, and enhance resistance to environmental stresses.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, emphasized the economic and strategic importance of the initiative, stating that domestic tulip production will create new opportunities for farmers and strengthen India's self-sufficiency in high-value floriculture.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Prime Minister's call for self-reliance, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a future hub for tulip cultivation and bulb production.

