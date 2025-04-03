Eid Holidays: Enjoy Qatar's Natural Beauty Responsibly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend marks the final stretch of Eid Al Fitr celebrations for many, and with pleasant weather set to continue before rising temperatures return, it's an ideal time for family and friends to soak in the country's natural beauty.

While the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has readied its patrol teams for the extended holiday period, visitors are encouraged to follow environmentally friendly practices to preserve Qatar's natural treasures. Whether heading to Sealine Beach, Khor Al Udaid, or other nature reserves, it's crucial to respect the environment and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

In a recent social media post, the MoECC reminded visitors to preserve plant life, avoid damaging trees, and properly dispose of waste in designated areas. These simple actions help protect the environment and safeguard Qatar's biodiversity. The Ministry also called on beach and island-goers to follow environmental guidelines, emphasizing the collective responsibility in preserving marine ecosystems.

For nature enthusiasts, beaches and desert landscapes are prime destinations for enjoying the outdoors. The Sealine Beach, Inland Sea, and Zekreet are known for their stunning sunrises and sunsets, these spots are particularly popular among photography lovers. Visitors can engage in a variety of activities, such as dune bashing, camel rides, swimming, and more. However, the Ministry urges all visitors to keep the area clean by using designated trash bins and avoiding activities like lighting bonfires directly on the sand.

The Ministry of Municipality has also enhanced several beaches with new services, making them even more inviting for celebrations. These upgrades aim to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience, but they also come with a reminder to respect public spaces. Proper waste disposal and avoiding littering are key components of keeping these areas clean.

Qatar remains committed to maintaining a clean and safe environment during the festive period, urging the public to cooperate with municipal teams and follow health and environmental guidelines. The MoECC has also launched a clean-up campaign to raise awareness and encourage community participation in environmental conservation efforts. It is also receiving complaints and reports of environmental violations through the unified hotline 16066.

Let's all do our part to preserve Qatar's natural beauty, ensuring these destinations remain pristine for future generations.