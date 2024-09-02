Russians Hit Kharkiv With Updated Aerial Bombs Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians most likely hit Kharkiv this afternoon with FAB-500 aerial bombs containing UMPK bomb kit (unified gliding and correction module).

The communication department of the Kharkiv regional reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the preliminary data from bomb disposal experts, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with FAB-500 aerial bombs containinf UMPK bomb kit," the message reads.

The police noted that as a result of the attack, garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex, and enterprise premises were damaged in Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers also released a video from the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian military used FAB-500 for the first time to attack Kharkiv on June 27, 2024.