Russians Hit Kharkiv With Updated Aerial Bombs Police
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians most likely hit Kharkiv this afternoon with FAB-500 aerial bombs containing UMPK bomb kit (unified gliding and correction module).
The communication department of the Kharkiv regional Police reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"According to the preliminary data from bomb disposal experts, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with FAB-500 aerial bombs containinf UMPK bomb kit," the message reads.
Read also: Russian missiles
' debris fall across Kyiv
The police noted that as a result of the attack, garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex, and enterprise premises were damaged in Kharkiv.
Law enforcement officers also released a video from the scene.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian military used FAB-500 for the first time to attack Kharkiv on June 27, 2024.
MENAFN02092024000193011044ID1108627680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.