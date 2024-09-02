Code Word: Transparency

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel

The is changing and is committed to improving transparency in the industry as well as directing practitioners toward greater integration of sustainability risks within processes. Transparency is becoming a pre-requisite . In fact, completeness and quality of information, definition of the methodologies used to process it, and clarity in communication are required. To strengthen the confidence not only of investors but also of individual savers, the EU is engaged in a review of sustainable finance regulations such as the creation of a common classification system for sustainable economic activities and taxonomy to clearly define which activities are considered sustainable.

Indeed, an important goal is to strengthen the reliability and comparability of information . For example, for combating the climate crisis, indices have been introduced to provide accurate indications of investment opportunities and risks and, with the introduction of a common European standard for green bond issuers who wish to use the “ European Green Bonds ” designation, market transparency and comparability of these financial products will increase.

The recent EU directive on sustainability reporting – Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) – also aims for transparency to improve sustainability reporting and to recognize the natural connection between ESG results and those reported in traditional statutory financial statements.

Read more about topics related to environmental and social sustainability, themes and projects close to us in terms of culture and corporate modus operandi on our Soft&Green blog.