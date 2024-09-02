AU Mission Trains Over 100 Somali Police Officers To Curb Violent Extremism

(MENAFN- IANS) Mogadishu, Sep 2 (IANS) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said it has wrapped up a month-long training for more than 100 Somali officers to sharpen their skills to address crime and violent extremism in local communities.

The training on community policing, organized jointly with the Somali Police Force (SPF), forms part of a series of training sessions to enhance the capacity of the force to maintain peace and security in population centers and newly liberated areas, ATMIS said.

"I am confident that the police and community volunteers will enhance their collaboration and improve their partnership to detect, prevent and combat crime within our communities," Deputy Head of ATMIS Siyuvile Bam was quoted as saying in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday evening.

He underlined the commitment of ATMIS and the Somali government to training and equipping the Somali police force to counter violent extremism, Xinhua news agency reported.

Somalia's security landscape is complex, and therefore, it is important to have a tailored approach to community policing, Bam said.

ATMIS Police Commissioner Hillary Sao Kanu said since January, ATMIS Police, together with the SPF, have conducted 18 capacity-building training programs across Somalia, benefiting 352 police officers.

"We need to work together to build a future where peace and security are the cornerstones of our society," Kanu said.

ATMIS Police is mandated to provide specialized training, advice, mentoring and operational support, including joint patrols and protection of vital installations, in line with the Somalia Transition Plan.