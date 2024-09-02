Lucknow: NIA Official’S 19-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Hostel Room

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rising number of sudden deaths among young children and women due to heart is causing deep concern across the country. In recent days, tragic incidents of unexpected fatalities have become alarmingly frequent, leaving families devastated.



A 19-year-old law student, Ankita Rastogi, was found dead in her hostel room in Lucknow. The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Manohar Lohia National Law University, where Ankita was pursuing a BA LLB degree. She was discovered unconscious by the hostel staff and was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival, citing a heart attack as the cause of death. The hospital's medical team confirmed that Ankita had passed away at approximately 10 p.m.

Ankita Rastogi was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, an IPS officer from Maharashtra's 1998 batch, currently serving as Inspector General in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through both her family and the university community.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Educational Institution issued a heartfelt statement expressing their sorrow over Ankita's untimely death. "It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our beloved student, Ankita Rastogi. The entire RML family is in mourning and stands in solidarity with Ankita's family during this incredibly difficult time. We pray for their strength and healing," the statement read.

Authorities have reported that Ankita's room was locked from the inside when she was found, and there were no visible signs of injury or foul play. At the time of her death, her clothing was in a normal state. The police have stated that further action will be taken following the post-mortem report. Notably, Ankita's parents have not filed any formal complaint regarding the incident.

This tragic event comes shortly after another sudden death in Delhi, where a police officer died while dancing at a colleague's farewell party.

