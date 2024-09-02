Multiple Regression, Logistic Regression, And Cox Regression Core Principles And Applications: ON-DEMAND COURSE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, and Survival Analysis" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this comprehensive 5-hour seminar, participants will delve into the core principles and applications of multiple regression, logistic regression, and Cox regression. Designed for professionals across various industries, this training provides a deep understanding of how to model and interpret complex data sets.

Learn to apply multiple regression techniques to predict continuous outcomes, use logistic regression for binary outcomes, and employ Cox regression for survival analysis. Through practical examples and interactive sessions, gain the skills necessary to make data-driven decisions and enhance your analytical capabilities. Join us to transform your data analysis approach and unlock powerful insights from your data.

Why Should You Attend



Enhance Your Analytical Skills: This seminar provides in-depth training on multiple regression, logistic regression, and Cox regression, equipping you with the essential tools to analyze complex data sets accurately and efficiently.

Practical Application: Through real-world examples and hands-on exercises, you'll learn to apply these regression techniques to solve practical problems in your field, making the training highly relevant and immediately useful.

Career Advancement: Gaining proficiency in advanced statistical methods can significantly boost your professional profile, opening up opportunities for career growth and advancement in data-driven roles across various industries.

Expert Guidance: Learn from an experienced instructor who will provide clear explanations, answer your questions, and offer insights into best practices and common pitfalls in regression analysis. Stay Competitive: In today's data-centric world, having advanced data analysis skills is crucial. This training will help you stay ahead of the curve by mastering techniques that are highly valued in the job market.

Learning Objectives



Understand the Fundamentals: Gain a solid understanding of multiple regression, logistic regression, and Cox regression, including their underlying assumptions and applications.

Data Preparation: Learn how to properly prepare and clean data for regression analysis, ensuring accurate and reliable results.

Model Building: Develop the skills to build and fit regression models using statistical software, including the interpretation of coefficients and other key metrics.

Results Interpretation: Master the interpretation of regression results, including understanding p-values, confidence intervals, odds ratios, and hazard ratios.

Diagnostics and Validation: Learn to perform diagnostic checks and validation techniques to assess the goodness-of-fit and robustness of your regression models.

Communicating Results: Enhance your ability to effectively communicate the results of your regression analyses to non-statistical audiences, including visualizing data and presenting findings clearly. These learning objectives will ensure that participants leave the seminar with a comprehensive skill set in regression analysis, ready to tackle complex data challenges in their professional roles.

Who Should Attend:



Healthcare and Medical Research

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academia and Research

Finance and Economics

Marketing and Market Research

Public Health and Policy Making

Engineering and Technology

Environmental Science Government and Nonprofit Organizations

Introduction to the seminar



Welcome and objectives

Brief overview of topics to be covered Housekeeping and seminar logistics

Session 1: Multiple Regression

Basics of Multiple Regression



Definition and applications Assumptions of multiple regression

Conducting Multiple Regression Analysis



Data preparation and exploration Running the analysis in statistical software

Interpreting Results



Coefficients, significance, and goodness of fit Practical examples

Q&A

Session 2: Logistic Regression

Introduction to Logistic Regression



When and why to use logistic regression Differences from multiple regression

Conducting Logistic Regression Analysis



Data requirements and preparation Running logistic regression in statistical software

Interpreting Results



Odds ratios, coefficients, and model fit Case studies and examples

Q&A

Session 3: Cox Regression

Understanding Cox Regression



Introduction to survival analysis

Kaplan-Meier curves and log-rank test Basics of Cox proportional hazards model

Conducting Cox Regression Analysis



Data preparation for survival analysis Running Cox regression in statistical software

Interpreting Results



Hazard ratios and model diagnostics Practical examples and case studies

Q&A

Conclusion and Wrap-up

Summary of Key Points



Recap of major topics covered Final thoughts and additional resources

Feedback and Next Steps



How to apply what was learned

Further learning opportunities Thank you and closing remarks

