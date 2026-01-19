Europe Steps Up As Trump Stands Firm On Greenland: Denmark Sends Troops, Germany Vows To Defend Interests

MENAFN - Live Mint) Denmark reportedly boosted its military in Greenland, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured, "We will, of course, protect our European interests, including German national interests." The European nations stepped up their game as US President Donald Trump refuses to back down on his ambition for Greenland.

According to Danish broadcaster TV2, as cited by Politico, a "substantial contribution" of Danish combat soldiers is expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq, the location of Greenland's main international airport, on Monday evening.

Denmark's top military commander in the Arctic, Maj. Gen. Søren Andersen, was quoted as saying that about 100 Danish soldiers have already arrived in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, and a similar number in Kangerlussuaq, in western Greenland.

The soldiers are due to take part in the Arctic Endurance training exercise. Andersen said last week that the deployment is a response to Russian threats and not to Trump.

Local media recently shared a video showing "an expanded Danish military contingent in Greenland"

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned:“The US government knows that we could also respond on our part. I don't want to, but if necessary, we will of course protect our European interests, including German national interests.”

He further added that the US economy is not performing well. "This also has something to do with tariff policy," he said.

Trump rattled NATO allies over the weekend after threatening to impose tariffs on a group of European members of the alliance if he doesn't get control of Greenland.

The escalation prompted outrage among European Union leaders and a call by French President Emmanuel Macron to activate the bloc's most powerful retaliation tool.

EU ambassadors met on Sunday to discuss options if Trump follows through with his threats, including tariffs on some €93 billion ($108 billion) worth of American goods. The bloc's leaders are due to meet for an emergency summit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it would be "very unwise" for European governments to retaliate.

"I think it's a complete canard that the president will be doing this because of the Nobel prize. The president is looking at Greenland as a strategic asset for the United States," he told reporters in Davos.

EU Leaders to meet in Thursday

EU leaders will discuss options at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. One option is a package of tariffs on 93 billion euros ($108 billion) of US imports that could automatically kick in on February 6 after a six-month suspension.

Another option is the "Anti-Coercion Instrument" (ACI), which has never yet been used and which could limit access to public tenders, investments or banking activity or restrict trade in services, in which the US has a surplus with the bloc, including in digital services.

The EU said it was continuing to engage "at all levels" with the US but said the use of its ACI was not off the table.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm discussion between the allies, adding he did not believe Trump was considering military action to seize Greenland.

Russia declined to comment on whether the U.S. designs on Greenland were good or bad but said it was hard to disagree with experts that Trump would "go down in... world history" if he did take control of the island. ($1 = 0.8604 euros)