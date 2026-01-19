Nara Lokesh Invites Buhler To Make Andhra Pradesh An Agri-Food Hub

Lokesh Invites Buhler to Partner with Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday held a meeting with Deepak Mane, Chairman of Buhler Group in Zurich, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Nara Lokesh invited Buhler to partner with Andhra Pradesh to strengthen agri-export clusters, millet processing, food-tech skilling.

In a post on X, Nara Lokesh shared, "It was a pleasure to meet Deepak Mane, Chairman of Buhler Group, in Zurich. I invited Buhler to partner with Andhra Pradesh in strengthening agri-export clusters, millet processing, food-tech skilling and Make-in-India manufacturing. I am confident that this collaboration can position AP as India's agri-food hub."

Minister Receives Warm Welcome in Zurich

Nara Lokesh arrived in Zurich on Monday, where he received a warm welcome from members of the NRI Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as part of his visit to Switzerland ahead of engagements linked to the WEF.

In a post shared on X, Nara Lokesh said, "Landed in #Zurich today to a warm welcome from the NRI TDP family. It was a pleasure interacting with them and witnessing their enthusiasm and deep connect with #AndhraPradesh. Looking forward to the NRI event later today, followed by engaging discussions in Davos over the next three days. #AndhraIsBack #APatWEF #WEF26."

Nara Lokesh on the Evolution of Davos Forum

Earlier on Monday, Nara Lokesh said that the WEF has evolved significantly since the 1990s, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu became "one of India's earliest global brand ambassadors" and added that Davos is no longer just about signing MoUs, but has become a platform to understand the future direction of business, technology, and policies.

In a post on X, Lokesh wrote, "#Davos has come a long way since the 1990s, when Mr. Naidu emerged as one of India's earliest global brand ambassadors. Today, Davos is not just about signing MoUs - it's about understanding where business, technology, and policy are headed. It's where relationships are built, assumptions tested, and the right questions asked."

About the World Economic Forum 2026

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders. (ANI)

