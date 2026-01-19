Schools In Odesa Switch To Remote Learning Due To Cold Weather

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

According to him, educational institutions that are unable to maintain adequate temperatures have decided to switch children to a hybrid or remote learning format.

“By decision of the heads of general secondary education institutions, 23 institutions have switched to remote learning today, 28 schools are operating in a mixed format, and 69 are operating as usual,” Lysak said.

Lammy: Partnership between Ukrainian and British schools expands to 300 more institutions

As reported by Ukrinform, the Odesa City Council has denied reports circulating online that schools are switching to distance learning or extending winter holidays.

Photo: Compare Fibre on Unsplash