Salah Hints At Liverpool Exit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester: Mohamed Salah hinted this will be his final season at Liverpool after scoring his 15th goal against Manchester United in a resounding 3-0 win for the visitors at Old Trafford yesterday.

Salah has less than a year left to run on his contract at Anfield and said no discussions have taken place with the club on extending his deal.

The Egyptian has written himself into the record of the English giants, scoring 214 goals since joining in 2017.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year.” Salah set up two goals for Luis Diaz before extending his record as the top goalscorer in meetings between United and Liverpool by scoring for the seventh consecutive game at Old Trafford.