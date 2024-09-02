Russian Missiles' Debris Fall Across Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of Russian missiles, which were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses in the morning of September 2, fell in all the districts of Kyiv, three people were injured.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this via Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

The Russian attack on the capital was combined – with and ballistic missiles. The air alert lasted for almost two hours.

Ukraine's Air Defense Forces downed the missiles, but the debris fell in several districts of the capital.

Four cars and a non-residential building caught fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. As of now, the fire has been extinguished. Also, the metro station was damaged.















































The debris also fell on a non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The fire has been extinguished.

The fall of debris was also reported in Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts. No consequences.











































As the communication department of the Kyiv police reported on Facebook, missile fragments were also found on the territory of two kindergartens in the Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts; also, five fire trucks were damaged.



























































"There were no casualties as a result of the attack, but three people were injured: a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were hospitalized, another victim, a 24-year-old local, was treated on the spot," the police said.

