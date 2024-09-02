'Amir's European Tour Enhances Qatar's International Standing'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Member of the Shura Council and Chairperson of its Internal and External Affairs Committee H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater highlighted the importance of the official tour that Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will begin a number of European countries, including the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Finland, in enhancing relations with these countries and increasing bilateral cooperation with them in various fields, as well as discussing regional and international issues, supporting mediation efforts and encouraging dialogue as a means of resolving crises around the globe.

In a statement to QNA, he said that the visit of H H the Amir to Sweden, Norway and Finland within the European tour constitutes a step of great importance towards moving bilateral relations with these countries to an advanced stage of strategic partnership, to achieve the aspired goals and serve common interest, in addition to enhancing joint efforts to contribute to achieving international security and peace.

He described Qatari relations with the three countries at the official and popular levels as distinguished, noting that they are witnessing steady growth in various fields, and expressing his confidence that these visits will have a positive impact on the course of relations with these countries.

The European tour of HH the Amir comes at a sensitive and crucial time, in light of the tense atmosphere and global instability, given the major role played by the State of Qatar at the regional and global levels, especially its mediation efforts to end the barbaric war waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip, in addition to Qatar's humanitarian and relief initiatives in various international crises and disasters.

He also emphasized that this tour will contribute to coordinating mutual positions towards resolving various international issues and crises, which -in turn- will enhance international peace and security.

He highlighted the wise leadership's keenness to strengthen the State of Qatar's external relations, pointing out the previous visits and tours of HH the Amir to various regions around the globe, including Europe. These visits resulted in the signing of many agreements that contributed to strengthening and developing bilateral relations in various fields, he added.

The visits of H H the Amir have also strengthened the international standing of the State of Qatar as a major player in resolving international issues and crises, due to the country's effective and important role, as well as its adoption of the principle of dialogue in resolving conflicts, and its clear humanitarian and relief role, in addition to its support for international efforts, and its provision of assistance to those affected by conflicts, wars, and disasters, he added.

The Member of the Shura Council and Chairperson of its Internal and External Affairs Committee concluded his statements by commending the parliamentarian relations between the State of Qatar and each of Sweden, Norway and Finland, pointing out that, in addition to its legislative and supervisory role, the Shura Council works to consolidate Qatar's foreign relations and strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the state and all countries and peoples, through its practice of parliamentary diplomacy.