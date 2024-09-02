Yemeni security forces intercept truck carrying 1.5B Yemeni riyals used by Houthis

(MENAFN) Yemeni security forces in Hadhramaut Governorate successfully intercepted a truck carrying 1.5 billion Yemeni riyals in the old currency edition that is commonly used by the Houthi militia. The truck, which was en route to Sana'a, was seized at a security checkpoint, according to reports from sources in the area. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by Yemeni authorities to prevent the smuggling of large sums of money that could potentially fund Houthi activities.



Military journalist Rashid Marouf provided further details in a post on the "X" platform, explaining that the security checkpoint located in the Al-Ainain area, within the Al-Qatn Directorate of Hadhramaut, was where the truck was intercepted. The 1.5 billion Yemeni riyals were being transported with the intent to smuggle the funds from Hadhramaut Governorate to the capital city of Sana'a, which is currently under Houthi control. The successful seizure by the checkpoint highlights the vigilance of the Yemeni security forces in curbing illicit financial operations.



Marouf also noted that the Houthi militia has been utilizing intermediaries, particularly money changers operating in liberated governorates, to purchase the old Yemeni currency in batches. These brokers then accumulate large quantities of the currency, which are subsequently smuggled into Sana'a. This practice has been part of a broader strategy by the Houthis to maintain a flow of cash into areas under their control, despite the efforts of Yemeni authorities to disrupt these financial networks.



The situation in Sana'a and other regions controlled by the Houthi militia has been deteriorating, with a severe cash liquidity crisis gripping these areas for the past five months. The shortage of cash has exacerbated economic difficulties for residents, as the militia struggles to manage financial resources amidst the ongoing conflict. The interception of the truck by Yemeni security forces is seen as a critical move in disrupting the financial operations of the Houthi militia, further intensifying the economic pressures they face.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108625438