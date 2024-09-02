Qatar U-18 Team Gears Up For Asian Youth Cup In Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatari national U-18 team are in high spirit as they continue their preparation for the the Asian Cup Finals, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan, from September 2 to September 9.

The team are in Group C alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

Their opening match at the will be against Japan tomorrow at 2pm.

Following this, the Qatari squad will compete in its second match against China at 11:30am on September 3, and will wrap up its group stage games with a match against Kazakhstan at 2:00 PM on September 4.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament, organized into four groups. Group A consists of Australia, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, and Mongolia, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, India, and Kuwait. Group D includes the Philippines, New Zealand, Jordan, and Indonesia.

The Qatari team is under the guidance of Greek coach Stavros Mikonitis, with assistance from Mohamed Arabi, and comprises 12 players.