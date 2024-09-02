Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 2: Price Of 22K Falls By THIS Much
Date
9/2/2024 12:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 2nd of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 31 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,865 and ₹7,208 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,865
₹6,875 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,920 ₹ 55,000 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,650 ₹68,750 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,208
₹7,219 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,664
₹ 57,752 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,080
₹ 72,190 (Yesterday)
