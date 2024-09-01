Subroto Cup Junior Boys To Kick-Off On Sept 2

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Junior Boys Category (Under 17) of the 63rd Subroto Cup will commence on Monday at various venues in the New Delhi and NCR region.
37 teams representing different states, union territories and educational organisations including three foreign countries will be vying for top honours in the competition. A total of 16 matches will be played on the opening day of the tournament at various venues.
In the opening match, Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Golaghat, Assam will face Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh at GD Goenka World School.
37 teams are divided into eight groups and group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals. The group stage matches will continue till September 6.
Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh are the defending champions of the tournament and they will be hoping to defend their title this year. Sri Lanka Schools Football Association, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal are the foreign representation in the tournament.
Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground in New Delhi and G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School in Gurugram will be hosting the matches. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 7 and the semi-finals will be played on September 9. The final of the tournament will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium on September 11.
Teams:
Group A
Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Golaghat, Assam
Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh
Sri Lanka Schools Football Association
Singapore International School, Mumbai (ISSO)
Group B
RMSA High School, Mizoram
Govt. Senior Secondary Smart School,Ludhiana, Punjab
C.N Vidyalaya, Kapadvanj, Gujarat
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Hansiadih, Dumka, Jharkhand (NVS)
Group C
T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur
St. Joseph's Convent Senior Secondary School, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh
Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Chowbaga High School, Anandapur, West Bengal
Group D
Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand (CBSE)
DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion, West Bengal
Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim
Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
The Air Force School, Gorakhpur
Group E
Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab (CISCE)
Farook Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, Kerala
Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh
The Army Public School, New Delhi
Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi (IPSC)
Group F
Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh
Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Madhuwani, Bihar
Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya
St. Francis Xavier High School, Silvassa, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli
Group G
BSC +2 High School, Bokaro, Jharkhand
Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh
Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Salcete, Goa
PMSHRI Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Androth Island, Lakshadweep
Group H
Krida Prabodhini, Pune, Maharashtra
Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Haryana
Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi
Ebenezer High School, South Tripura, Tripura
