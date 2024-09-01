Landslide in central Philippine results in 2 deaths, 4 injuries

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic landslide occurred in the central Philippines, claiming the life of a 17-year-old girl. The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck while the affected villagers were asleep, resulting in the death of the young girl and causing damage to the homes of at least nine families. The incident happened around 3 a.m. local time, and fortunately, no additional individuals were reported missing following the landslide.



In a separate incident later on Sunday, a 26-year-old woman lost her life when a concrete wall collapsed in Cebu City. The collapse was also attributed to the severe weather conditions brought on by heavy rains, and it occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time. The wall's failure resulted in injuries to three children and a 23-year-old woman, impacting a total of four families and affecting 15 individuals.



Local authorities responded promptly to both incidents, evacuating the affected villagers to safer locations as the area continued to experience heavy rainfall. The ongoing tropical depression, which has been affecting the central provinces of the Philippines, has exacerbated the situation, leading to further warnings from the state weather bureau about the potential for continued heavy rainfall in various parts of the country.



The response efforts are focused on addressing the immediate needs of those displaced and injured by these weather-related incidents. As the tropical depression persists, authorities are working to manage the impacts and provide support to the communities affected by the severe weather conditions.

