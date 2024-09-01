Brazil Faces Its Most Severe Drought in Recent History

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces its most severe drought in decades, affecting nearly the entire nation except for Rio Grande do Sul.



This critical situation comes from data spanning since 1950, analyzed by the National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring (Cemaden ).



Unlike the localized dry spell in 2015, this year's drought impacts are far-reaching and intense, covering vast areas and exacerbating wildfires.



Maps from Cemaden, illustrating drought progression since 2012, reveal a worsening scenario in 2024.



Over one-third of Brazil, equating to more than 3 million square kilometers, suffers from extreme drought.



This has led to isolate northern cities, widespread health-impacting fires, and very low river levels, prompting the need for thermal power activation.







Several factors intensify this drought. El Niño has altered weather patterns, increasing temperatures and changing rainfall dynamics.



Atmospheric blocks have stopped cold fronts, and the warmer North Atlantic Tropical Ocean extends the drought that began in 2023.



Experts initially hoped the El Niño phase would end by April, allowing recovery with new rainfall.



However, the dry season now looks set to continue past its usual end. Forecasters expect delayed, weaker rains, promising little relief until possibly November.



Cemaden's latest figures are bleak, especially for river levels. Persistent dry conditions since last June, coupled with over 18 months of below-average rainfall in many areas, strain Brazil's river systems.



Some regions have not seen rain for over four months. Without significant rains, expected no sooner than January, these critical river conditions will likely persist.



Amid this drought, the potential onset of La Niña, usually cooling the Pacific and possibly bringing more rain, appears weak and delayed until November. It's unlikely to significantly ease the drought impacts.



This prolonged drought underscores the challenges Brazil faces with climate change. It highlights the need for strategic management to mitigate severe drought effects on Brazil's environment, economy, and people.

