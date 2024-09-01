Five Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russians shelled Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region, five civilians were injured.
Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted this on facebook , as Ukrinform reports.
"At 08:00, the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district came under the enemy's fire. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling," Syniehubov wrote.
Besides, two men aged 38 and 64 were injured as enemy shelled an enterprise in Bohodukhiv district. The men were provided with medical assistance on the spot.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russians attacked Kharkiv with Grom-E1 missile, three people were injured.
