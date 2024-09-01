Final chance to register for Samsung Innovation Campus

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, August 30, 2024: As the start date of Samsung Gulf Electronics’ Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme approaches, registration to take part in the course will end on 31st August. This initiative offers the nation's youth a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge AI technologies.

The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum, developed by Samsung's global CSR initiative, is designed to foster digital literacy and innovation amongst the youth through courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, and IoT (Internet of Things).

Participants will learn from industry experts, gaining invaluable insights and practical skills crucial for careers in the rapidly expanding technology sector.





