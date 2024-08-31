Algerian Female Discus Thrower Wins Gold At Paris Paralympics
8/31/2024 7:13:54 PM
PARIS, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Algerian athlete Nassima Saifi secured the Gold medal in the Women's F57 discus throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday
Saifi broke her own record with a new mark, with a 35.55m. throw on her first attempt.
Chinese athlete Mian Xu secured the silver medal with a throw of 32.81 meters, while Uzbekistan's Mokhigul Khamdamova claimed third place with a throw of 32.75 meters.
With this result, Saifi has won Algeria's first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end)
