Russians Shell Kupiansk: One Dead, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Kupiansk and the village of Kamiana Yaruha in Kharkiv region. A 36-year-old man died in an explosion in Kupiansk, and another local resident was injured. Two women from the shelled village of Kamiana Yaruha also sustained injuries.

The Kharkiv regional military administration reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Russian invaders continue to terrorize the civilian population in Kharkiv region. The invaders shelled Kupiansk. As a result of the attack, a local resident was injured, and another 36-year-old man was killed," the posting says.

The regional administration also noted that as a result of an attack on the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv district, two local residents sustained injuries.

Both suffered shrapnel wounds and required hospitalization.

