Traffic Department Extends Discount Period For Traffic Violations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Traffic Saturday announced the extension of a 50% discount on the fine for traffic violations for all vehicles, including those of citizens, residents and visitors, in addition to citizens and resedents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The extension is effective from September 1, 2024, until November 30, 2024.

The discount applies to violations recorded over a period not exceeding three years.

MENAFN31082024000067011011ID1108622374