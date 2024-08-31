Traffic Department Extends Discount Period For Traffic Violations
Date
8/31/2024 2:04:33 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Traffic Saturday announced the extension of a 50% discount on the fine for traffic violations for all vehicles, including those of citizens, residents and visitors, in addition to citizens and resedents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The extension is effective from September 1, 2024, until November 30, 2024.
The discount applies to violations recorded over a period not exceeding three years.
MENAFN31082024000067011011ID1108622374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.