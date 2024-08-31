Philippines To Inaugurate Muslim-Dedicated Beach In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a move to respect and accommodate diverse beliefs, the Philippines has announced the opening of a private beach dedicated to Muslim travellers on Boracay Island, scheduled for September 10, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Philippine Department of (DOT) on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The private cove, designed specifically for Muslim women, will be located within the Boracay Newcoast in the northeastern part of the world-renowned island.

This area also includes the Savoy Hotel, which recently earned a Halal kitchen certification.

“Some Muslims can swim in public but other Muslims will prefer swimming in this private area. And I'm sure those Muslims swimming in public, if they have a choice, would also prefer that because at present they don't have a choice,” said DOT Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, as quoted by the Philippines News Agency.

“President Bongbong Marcos mentioned during the State of the Nation Address about halal and Islamic tradition, so we're pushing for that and the Secretary as well is also pushing for more Halal offerings that we can do in the Philippines,” she added.

Recognized as an Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination for two consecutive years, the Philippines welcomed over three million international visitors in the first half of 2024.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts that the country's travel and tourism sector will contribute USD 91.8 billion to the national economy in 2024.