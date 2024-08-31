Poll Body Reschedules Date Of Counting To Oct 8 In J&K, Haryana
Date
8/31/2024 10:13:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Saturday rescheduled the date of counting for Jammu and Kashmir polls following change in date of polling for Haryana to October 5.
According to an order, the poll body rescheduled the date of counting from October 4 to October 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
The decision has been taken after several representations were received by the poll body to reschedule election in Haryana, which was due to be held on October 1.
Now assembly election in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will now take place on October 8, the polly body said.
MENAFN31082024000215011059ID1108622269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.