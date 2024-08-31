Poll Body Reschedules Date Of Counting To Oct 8 In J&K, Haryana

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Saturday rescheduled the date of counting for Jammu and Kashmir following change in date of polling for Haryana to October 5.

According to an order, the poll body rescheduled the date of counting from October 4 to October 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has been taken after several representations were received by the poll body to reschedule election in Haryana, which was due to be held on October 1.

Now assembly election in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will now take place on October 8, the polly body said.