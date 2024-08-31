CEC Chairman Meets With Observation Mission Of CIS PA
8/31/2024
Akbar Novruz
On August 31, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) Mazahir Panahov met with the delegation headed by Andrey
Yatsky, the coordinator of the international observer group of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS PA), who was on a visit to our country to monitor the upcoming
elections to the Milli Majlis.
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that at the meeting, the
chairman of the CEC said that 6 million 421 thousand 960 citizens
can exercise their right to vote in the extraordinary parliamentary
elections. He said that 990 candidates are competing in the
elections to the Milli Majlis, and all the opportunities for their
free pre-election campaign have been created in accordance with the
requirements of the legislation. He pointed out that 305 people
whose candidacy was registered are representatives of 25 political
parties.
The chairman of CEC noted that 598 international and more than
112 thousand local observers joined the election observation. In
1,000 polling stations covering the entire country, a web camera
has been installed to directly and continuously observe the voting
day processes without any registration.
Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created in the country,
M. Panahov said that 6,343 of them are permanent and 135 are
temporary. M. Panahov said that ramps for physically disabled
people were installed in 2471 polling stations in connection with
the early elections to the Milli Majlis, adding that stencils were
also prepared for the visually impaired who will participate in the
voting.
At the same time, M. Panahov emphasized that three organizations
applied to conduct an "exit poll" in connection with the
extraordinary parliamentary elections. He said that the elections
to the Milli Majlis will be held for the first time in all
sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and that comprehensive
conditions have been created for the election participants.
The chairman of the CEC noted that 54 polling stations were
established for more than 42 thousand voters who have the right to
vote in the liberated territories to exercise their constitutional
rights.
Andrey Yatskin, the coordinator of the observation mission,
expressed his gratitude on behalf of the delegation for the sincere
meeting at the CEC, noted that he was happy to participate in the
observation of the early elections to the Milli Majlis, and
emphasized that they will actively monitor the processes. Noting
that the relations of the CIS PA with the Milli Majlis of
Azerbaijan are at a good level, the guest praised the process of
preparation for the extraordinary parliamentary elections in the
country.
Within the framework of the meeting, there was also an exchange
of views and discussions on various issues related to the
elections.
