CEC Chairman Meets With Observation Mission Of CIS PA

On August 31, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov met with the delegation headed by Andrey Yatsky, the coordinator of the international observer group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS PA), who was on a visit to our country to monitor the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that at the meeting, the chairman of the CEC said that 6 million 421 thousand 960 citizens can exercise their right to vote in the extraordinary parliamentary elections. He said that 990 candidates are competing in the elections to the Milli Majlis, and all the opportunities for their free pre-election campaign have been created in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. He pointed out that 305 people whose candidacy was registered are representatives of 25 political parties.

The chairman of CEC noted that 598 international and more than 112 thousand local observers joined the election observation. In 1,000 polling stations covering the entire country, a web camera has been installed to directly and continuously observe the voting day processes without any registration.

Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created in the country, M. Panahov said that 6,343 of them are permanent and 135 are temporary. M. Panahov said that ramps for physically disabled people were installed in 2471 polling stations in connection with the early elections to the Milli Majlis, adding that stencils were also prepared for the visually impaired who will participate in the voting.

At the same time, M. Panahov emphasized that three organizations applied to conduct an "exit poll" in connection with the extraordinary parliamentary elections. He said that the elections to the Milli Majlis will be held for the first time in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and that comprehensive conditions have been created for the election participants.

The chairman of the CEC noted that 54 polling stations were established for more than 42 thousand voters who have the right to vote in the liberated territories to exercise their constitutional rights.

Andrey Yatskin, the coordinator of the observation mission, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the delegation for the sincere meeting at the CEC, noted that he was happy to participate in the observation of the early elections to the Milli Majlis, and emphasized that they will actively monitor the processes. Noting that the relations of the CIS PA with the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan are at a good level, the guest praised the process of preparation for the extraordinary parliamentary elections in the country.

Within the framework of the meeting, there was also an exchange of views and discussions on various issues related to the elections.