Turkiye's Victory Day Celebrated In Nakhchivan

Akbar Novruz
An event was held on the occasion of the Victory Day of the
Republic of Turkey and the Day of the Turkish Armed Forces,
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.
Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
Asip Kaya, the Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan, and state
and government representatives took part in the event.
First, the dear memory of the martyrs of our fraternal nations
was commemorated with a minute of silence, and the national anthems
of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played.
Then a video was shown about the history of the victory of the
Turkish people.
At the event, the Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan, Asip
Kaya, expressed his satisfaction to celebrate the holiday together
in Nakhchivan, which the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk called
the "Gate of the Turks", and read the congratulatory letter of the
President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sent to
the Turkish diplomatic missions in foreign countries on the
occasion of the Victory Day.
The Consul General said that Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and
friendship is an example to the world, and noted that our union,
joint cooperation, and strategic alliance are progressing along the
line of continuous development based on the goals set by the heads
of state. Conveying his congratulations on the occasion of the
100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Asip Kaya
valued the righteous struggle of Nakhchivan throughout history as
one of the glorious pages of common Turkish history. Emphasizing
that they welcomed the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day
Patriotic War and the full restoration of its sovereignty as a
result of anti-terrorist operations, the consul general wished
success in the parliamentary elections to be held on September
1.
Azerbaijani President's authorized representative to Nakhchivan
Fuad Najafli said that it was a great pleasure to celebrate the
glorious victory of the Turkish people together, and congratulated
the brotherly Turkish people.
He emphasized that this glorious victory was a fundamental
turning point on the path to independence of the great Turkish
state, and declared the indomitable will, invincibility, struggle,
and determination of the brotherly people to the whole world.
Honoring the memory of Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs, the
authorized representative emphasized that our brotherly and
friendly relations were continued by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reached high heights.
He noted that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations not only express the
unity and equality of our peoples but also guarantee peace and
tranquility in the region. The Bridge of Hope embodies not only our
geographical unity but also our one-nation, two-state relations.
The Zangazur corridor, which will be realized in the future, will
play an important role in the wider and efficient use of energy and
transport-transit opportunities of Nakhchivan by strengthening
these connections. The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas
pipeline, which was laid in Nakhchivan with the participation of
our heads of state, is also of great importance in this sense.
At the end, a video about the glorious military history of
Turkiye prepared by the Ministry of National Defense of the
Republic of Turkey was shown.
