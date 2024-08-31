Turkiye's Victory Day Celebrated In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An event was held on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Turkey and the Day of the Turkish Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.

Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Asip Kaya, the Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan, and state and representatives took part in the event.

First, the dear memory of the martyrs of our fraternal nations was commemorated with a minute of silence, and the national anthems of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played.

Then a video was shown about the history of the victory of the Turkish people.

At the event, the Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan, Asip Kaya, expressed his satisfaction to celebrate the holiday together in Nakhchivan, which the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk called the "Gate of the Turks", and read the congratulatory letter of the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sent to the Turkish diplomatic missions in foreign countries on the occasion of the Victory Day.

The Consul General said that Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship is an example to the world, and noted that our union, joint cooperation, and strategic alliance are progressing along the line of continuous development based on the goals set by the heads of state. Conveying his congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Asip Kaya valued the righteous struggle of Nakhchivan throughout history as one of the glorious pages of common Turkish history. Emphasizing that they welcomed the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the full restoration of its sovereignty as a result of anti-terrorist operations, the consul general wished success in the parliamentary elections to be held on September 1.

Azerbaijani President's authorized representative to Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli said that it was a great pleasure to celebrate the glorious victory of the Turkish people together, and congratulated the brotherly Turkish people.

He emphasized that this glorious victory was a fundamental turning point on the path to independence of the great Turkish state, and declared the indomitable will, invincibility, struggle, and determination of the brotherly people to the whole world. Honoring the memory of Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs, the authorized representative emphasized that our brotherly and friendly relations were continued by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reached high heights.

He noted that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations not only express the unity and equality of our peoples but also guarantee peace and tranquility in the region. The Bridge of Hope embodies not only our geographical unity but also our one-nation, two-state relations. The Zangazur corridor, which will be realized in the future, will play an important role in the wider and efficient use of energy and transport-transit opportunities of Nakhchivan by strengthening these connections. The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, which was laid in Nakhchivan with the participation of our heads of state, is also of great importance in this sense.

At the end, a video about the glorious military history of Turkiye prepared by the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey was shown.