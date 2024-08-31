Azerbaijani Judokas Take First And Third Places At World Championship
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijani judokas Cesur Ibadli and Mehdi Abbasov, who took
part in the world championship among juniors held in Lima, the
capital of Peru, won medals, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation.
According to the information, Cesur Ibadli (-73 kg.) won the
gold medal and Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg.) won the bronze medal.
Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 7 people in 5 weight
classes. Bahadir Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (50 kg), Nihad
Mamishov (55 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg), Ali Gazimammadov, Mehdi
Abbasov (81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (90 kg) participated in the
competition under the leadership of the coaches Nijat Shikhalizade
and Emin Iskanderov of the junior team. kg) struggles.
Yesterday, 3 of our judokas tried their strength in 2 weight
classes at the world championship. Among the boys on the third day
of the competition, Cesur Ibadli -73 kg, Mehdi Abbasov, and Ali
Gazimammadov - 81 kg entered the tatami.
It should be noted that the tournament, which is attended by 405
athletes across 49 countries, will end today.
