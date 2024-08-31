Paraguay Boosts Public Spending In 2025 Budget Proposal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Paraguay's of and Finance presented the 2025 fiscal blueprint to the National Congress.



This plan, valued at approximately 132.9 trillion Guarani ($17.557 billion), marks a 14% increase over the current budget. It targets significant enhancements across the nation.



Economy Carlos Fernández Valdovinos detailed allocations for core sectors: healthcare, education, security, and social protection. These sectors will receive substantial funding increases to address pressing needs.



In healthcare, $103 million will fund vital pharmaceuticals and strengthen the National Cancer Institute (INCAN).



In education, a $309 million increase will fully fund the "Zero Hunger" program in schools. This aims to eradicate child malnutrition.







Security will receive an additional $111 million, which will hire 5,000 new police officers and maintain vehicles. This will enhance national safety and response capabilities.



Social protection will also see an increase, with $46 million set aside to implement the newly universalized Senior Citizen Program. This initiative will strengthen support for the elderly, ensuring a robust safety net.



The justice sector will benefit from $52 million in additional funding. This includes the Comptroller General's Office, the Judicial Power, the Public Ministry, and the Supreme Court of Justice . These funds will support developmental projects, improving justice delivery.



Minister Fernández Valdovinos emphasized the budget's balance and sustainability. A projected 7.5% increase in tax collections will provide an extra $870 million.



He affirmed the government's commitment to the 2025 Fiscal Convergence Plan, maintaining a deficit limit of 1.9% of GDP.



Through strategic financial planning, Paraguay demonstrates a commitment to enhancing public services and promoting sustainable growth. This ensures an improved quality of life for all citizens.



This budgetary approach reflects forward-thinking, responsible management of national resources. It is essential for the nation's future stability and prosperity.

