Jacob Dawson Joins The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / Aug 30th, 2024 / YOLOWIRE / Armada Mercantile Ltd. (Symbol: CSE: $ARM and OTC: $AAMTF), announces that Jacob Dawson has consented to act and has join the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Dawson is the Founder and CEO of Canid Capital, a prominent capital markets consulting firm based in Toronto. Through his work, he has developed significant relationships with issuers, dealers and participants across North America. Mr. Dawson holds both CSC and CPH designations with the Canadian Securities Institute as well as a Series 7 license with FINRA. He is a sitting director on the board of De La Salle College "Oaklands". Management looks forward to working with Mr. Dawson while utilizing his talents and business background to enhance the Company’s activities and future plans.

For more information pertaining to %ArmadaMercantile Ltd., visit: .

“Patrick Cole”

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-746-0029.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.