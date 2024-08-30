Traffic To Be Limited In Baku Streets Due To Formula 1
Date
8/30/2024 7:17:52 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of preparations for the "Qatar Airways" Azerbaijan Grand
Prix on "Formula 1", installation works continue in some streets
and avenues of the capital city of Baku.
The Baku City Ring Operating Company says that traffic
restrictions will be applied from the intersection of Khagani
Street with Bulbul Avenue to the Pushkin intersection from August
31, 08:00 a.m. to the evening.
At the same time, traffic will be restricted in the section from
the intersection of Aziz Aliyev Street, Istiglaliyet Street, and
Azerbaijan Avenue to the junction of Aziz Aliyev and Neftchilar
Avenue.
It should be noted that the "Formula 1" Azerbaijan Grand Prix
will be held from September 13 to 15, 2024.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108621012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.