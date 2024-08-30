Traffic To Be Limited In Baku Streets Due To Formula 1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of preparations for the "Qatar Airways" Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula 1", installation works continue in some streets and avenues of the capital city of Baku.

The Baku City Ring Operating Company says that traffic restrictions will be applied from the intersection of Khagani Street with Bulbul Avenue to the Pushkin intersection from August 31, 08:00 a.m. to the evening.

At the same time, traffic will be restricted in the section from the intersection of Aziz Aliyev Street, Istiglaliyet Street, and Azerbaijan Avenue to the junction of Aziz Aliyev and Neftchilar Avenue.

It should be noted that the "Formula 1" Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 13 to 15, 2024.