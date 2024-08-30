Premium Global Income Split Corp. Announces Semi-Annual Results

The Fund is a mutual fund corporation which invests in a diversified portfolio that includes primarily large capitalization global equity securities (the“Portfolio Universe”). The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds including investment funds managed by the Manager. In addition, the Fund will be exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, in the Manager's discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the

value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Class A and Preferred shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PGIC and respectively.